Tutor accused of ‘regularly’ assaulting NC student is charged 20 years later, cops say

A former North Carolina teacher was arrested after officials say he committed sex offenses against a student.

A man says he was a student when his tutor, Joe Potts, “regularly” sexually assaulted him, WGHP reported Monday. The acts happened over a four-year period, Davidson County deputies told the station.

The former student came forward in April to report the allegations, which stemmed from the “late 1990s and early 2000s,” the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

At the time, Potts was working as a tutor for the student’s family and teaching at a private school near Thomasville, WXII reports.

Authorities say there’s evidence to back the allegations, the station reports.

Potts, now 68, is facing charges of “statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child,” the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

He was tracked down Saturday and arrested in Marshall County, Oklahoma, where he now lives, according to WXII.

Officials say they are still seeking information and that it’s possible for Potts to “face more charges,” WGHP reports.

In North Carolina, there is no statute of limitations for felonies, including sex offenses, the University of North Carolina School of Government says.