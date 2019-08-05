NC teen dies after accident during high school ‘service project,’ district says

Screengrab from Instagram

Students in Mooresville, North Carolina, should have been packing backpacks and memorizing class schedules in preparation for the first day of school on Tuesday.

Instead, they were grieving the loss of one of their own.

Mooresville Graded School District confirmed in a statement Monday that Gavin Sharpe, 15, died after an accident during a service project on the high school campus over the weekend left him “seriously injured.”

“In an effort to respect the privacy of the Sharpe family, the school district will not offer additional comment at this moment,” MGSD spokesperson Tanae McLean said in a statement. “We will, however, continue to keep this family in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.”

This video shows the joy that Gavin brought to everything practice and every game. We love you️ #GavinStrong https://t.co/wuPXpLoVCJ — Mooresville Football (@MooresvilleFB) August 5, 2019

Sharpe was “critically injured Saturday when he fell from the back of a pickup truck” while helping with a community service project for the football team, the Mooresville Tribune reported, adding that the Mooresville Police Department is still investigating.

A representative from the department did not respond to McClatchy Newsgroup’s request for information on Monday.

But Iredell Firewire, which reports public safety news in Iredell County, said in a tweet Saturday that emergency workers responded to an incident at the high school around 1 p.m., indicating that the patient — who was unconscious — had fallen out of a pickup truck.

Sad Update, Mooresville High School Football Player Gavin Sharpe Has Passed Away. pic.twitter.com/q2swUuJCdg — Iredell Firewire (@IredellFirewire) August 5, 2019

Sharpe’s teammate, kicker Isaac Riffle, tweeted Saturday evening that the accident occurred during the school’s “cleanup day.”

Today, one of the Mooresville Blue Devils was seriously injured during our clean up day. Please keep Gavin Sharpe and his family in your prayers. We need everyone’s support — Isaac Riffle (@RiffleIsaac) August 3, 2019

Members of the community were invited Sunday night to a candlelight vigil to pray for Sharpe’s recovery, according to a Facebook post from Mooresville High School.

The Mooresville Tribune reported that hundreds turned up at the high school’s performing arts center, where some of Sharpe’s teammates and coaches spoke to his kindness and compassion on and off the field.

Community members also took to Facebook, where they shared posts calling for a “miracle of healing” using #GavinStrong.

That hashtag has carried over into posts of mourning, from MGSD board of education member Dr. Deborah Marsh to the rival football program at Independence High School in Charlotte.