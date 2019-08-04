North Carolina aquarium may let you star in its new commercials. Here’s how to apply

Rehabbed sea turtles return home to the Atlantic Ocean on NC’s Outer Banks Two Kemp's ridley sea turtles paddle back into the Atlantic in a release on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore after being treated for cold-stunning at the N.C. Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center on Roanoke Island. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two Kemp's ridley sea turtles paddle back into the Atlantic in a release on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore after being treated for cold-stunning at the N.C. Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center on Roanoke Island.

If you have dreams of being an actor, a North Carolina aquarium has just the opportunity for you.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is filming three new commercials soon, and it’s looking for people to star in them, the aquarium said.

“We are interested in featuring local talent to showcase family traditions,” Danielle Bolton, the aquarium’s communications manager, said, according to the aquarium. “While these are unpaid positions, this is an exciting opportunity to see the aquarium after hours and behind the scenes, as well as participate in special activities such as kayaking and paddle boarding.”

The commercials will show the “family experience,” featuring people from a wide range of ages, the aquarium said, and the “opportunity is open to all ethnicities.”

The roles the aquarium says it is looking to cast include:

▪ Two toddler boys who can play the role of ages 2 to 4

▪ A toddler girl who can play the role of ages 2 to 4

▪ A young boy who can play the role of ages 6 to 9

▪ A young girl who can play the role of ages 6 to 12

▪ Two teen boys who can play the role of ages 13 to 19

▪ A teen girl who can play the role of ages 13 to 19

▪ Three young men who can play the role of ages 20 to 25

▪ A young woman who can play the role of ages 20 to 25

▪ A man who can play the role of ages 25 to 40

▪ Three women who can play the role of ages 25 to 40

▪ A woman who can play the role of ages 55 to 75

Filming will take place at the aquarium and in the Pine Knoll Shores area and will be on weekends in August and September, the aquarium said.

Pine Knoll Shores is on North Carolina’s southern outer banks, about 160 miles from Raleigh.

Those interested in being in the commercials should email a picture of them from the shoulders up and a full-body picture along with their name, height and contact information to pksmail@ncaquariums.com, the aquarium said.

The casting call opened July 31 and will close at midnight Monday, the aquarium said, and those selected to be in the commercials will be called by Aug. 9.