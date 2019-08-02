HUD releases $168 million in NC hurricane relief money after a year-long delay

Aerial shots show the flooding from Hurricane Matthew along the Great Pee Dee River and other nearby areas. gmelendez@thestate.com

A $168 million Hurricane Matthew disaster relief package that was announced about 16 months ago was released to North Carolina on Friday, according to a statement from the U.S. Office of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees the program.

Under a provision N.C. Republican Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis pushed to include in a federal supplemental disaster relief bill earlier this summer, HUD had to release the funds by Sept. 4.

Securing disaster relief funds for 2016’s Hurricane Matthew and 2018’s Hurricane Florence has been a bipartisan effort among the state’s congressional delegation, with Democratic Rep. David Price pushing for release of the funds from the House. Gov. Roy Cooper also discussed the need for disaster relief funds during a White House visit two weeks ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was produced with financial support from Report for America/GroundTruth Project, the North Carolina Community Foundation and the North Carolina Local News Lab Fund. The N&O maintains full editorial control.