Woman learns man used photo of her, lied she needed transplant to get money, NC cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A shopper at a North Carolina store came across a decade-old photo of her friend — but it wasn’t supposed to be there, officials say.

Karen Jaycee Hunter says she doesn’t know how her picture ended up on a flyer in a Tractor Supply Co. store in Burlington, according to WGHP.

She told Burlington police the person who put up the poster claimed it featured a photo of his daughter, Tammy Wilson, according to a Wednesday news release. The flyer was seeking donations for a bone marrow transplant, police say.

It turns out, the story about raising money for a family member was fake, said Chris Gaddis, assistant chief of the Burlington Police Department.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hunter last month told WGHP she was “perfectly healthy.”

Still, she found the GoFundMe page listed on the flyer had raked in $1,200, according to WFMY. It was later taken down, the station reports.

“It just made me mad because it’s not real,” Hunter said, according to WGHP. “Those people could’ve given their money to someone who actually needs it.”

Now, officers say they have investigated the fraud case and that charges are pending against David Lynn Gable, 56, of Yanceyville. Police determined he “committed the offense of Obtaining Property by False Pretense,” according to the news release.

Authorities don’t yet know how much money he collected, according to the assistant chief.

“Burlington detectives believe there are other victims that have not yet come forward, from both the Burlington and Asheboro areas,” police say.