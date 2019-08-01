RNC reveals logo for 2020 convention in Charlotte, begins push for 8,000 volunteers

RNC is coming to Charlotte RNC is coming to Charlotte Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK RNC is coming to Charlotte

The Republican National Committee on Thursday unveiled its logo for the 2020 convention in Charlotte, as the host committee kicked off a drive for 8,000 volunteers.

The announcements came as part of the first day of the RNC’s annual two-day summer meeting in Charlotte. Party officials from around the country are meeting at the Westin Hotel.

The meeting is taking place a little more than a year before the start of the GOP convention on Aug. 24, 2020.

The party, like the city’s host committee, has been building its convention staff, which is housed in uptown’s NASCAR Plaza building.

In May, host committee CEO John Lassiter told the Charlotte Rotary that his group is “way ahead” of earlier conventions in fundraising. He said organizers have “a clear pathway” to their goal of raising more than $70 million for the convention.

He said the convention could have a $200 million direct and indirect economic impact on the city.

Organizers expect 50,000 visitors for the convention, including 15,000 journalists from around the world. The convention will recruit more than 8,000 volunteers, all of whom will be subject to background searches.

The city hosted its first national convention in 2012, when Democrats renominated President Barack Obama.