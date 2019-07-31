North Carolina
Male with ‘life threatening’ bullet wound found in car on I-85 exit ramp in Charlotte
A vehicle found sitting along one of north Charlotte’s interstate ramps early Wednesday had a seriously wounded male sitting inside, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Investigators say they got a 911 call about 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, and arrived to find the wounded male in a vehicle on the connector ramp between Interstate 85 to NC 49/Tryon Street in north Charlotte.
The wounded victim taken to Carolinas Medical Center by MEDIC with a life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said in a release. The victim is expected to survive, police said in an update.
His name and age were not released.
“The initial investigation is indicating that the shooting may have occurred on April Liu Lane (next street southbound on N. Tryon from where he was located,” said a police press release.
“We are working to determine if the victim was shot inside or outside of his vehicle. It appears that after he was shot he drove north on N. Tryon to the I-85 Connector where we located him.”
Police said they have not made any arrests.
Comments