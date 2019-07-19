North Carolina
Body of swimmer who went missing in Cape Fear River found
Rescuers have found the body of a swimmer who went missing in the Cape Fear River earlier Friday, according to ABC11.
The man was swimming with a friend, but soon disappeared about 5:30 p.m., according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner.
The Erwin Fire Department led the search to find the man.
The search was conducted in Harnett County, near the Highway 217 bridge in Erwin, according to WRAL.
This story is developing.
