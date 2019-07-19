Body of swimmer who went missing in Cape Fear River found

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Rescuers have found the body of a swimmer who went missing in the Cape Fear River earlier Friday, according to ABC11.

The man was swimming with a friend, but soon disappeared about 5:30 p.m., according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner.

The Erwin Fire Department led the search to find the man.

The search was conducted in Harnett County, near the Highway 217 bridge in Erwin, according to WRAL.

This story is developing.