Police find car from fatal hit-and-run on Billy Graham Parkway, but still seek driver

A week after a fatal hit-and-run accident on Billy Graham Parkway, police have found the car but are asking the public for help identifying the driver involved in the four-car wreck.

On June 28, officers in CMPD’s Hickory Grove Division found a 2004 Honda Accord matching the description of the one involved in the June 20 crash and “had damage consistent with striking the Buick Enclave,” according to the release. The Accord’s driver is “unknown,” police said in the release.

Just before 8 p.m. June 20, the Honda, heading eastbound, “was unable to maintain its lane” and hit a Buick Enclave SUV in the lane beside it, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Friday.

The impact caused the Buick’s driver to veer left off the road, cross the grass median and hit a Mazda 3S sedan head-on, police said in the release. That collision sent the Buick into the next lane and “into the path” of a Hyundai Sonata mid-size car, which hit the passenger side of the Buick, according to the CMPD release.

Medic took the Buick’s driver and his three passengers to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, as well as the drivers of the Mazda and Hyundai, police said.

Lester Wayne Anderson, the 63-year-old driver of the Buick, died at the hospital on July 8, according to CMPD.

Police have not said whether the Honda was stolen.

Witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or CMPD Officer Justin Kupfer at 704-432-2169.