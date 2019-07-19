NC Zoo identifies arborist who died in accident, announces fund for his daughter

Riders board the “Zoofari” bus pass by a herd of Fringe-eared Oryx during their hour long tour of the the 37-acre Watani Grassland exhibit at the North Carolina Zoological Park in Asheboro, N.C. Thursday, May 12, 2016. Riders on the specially outfitted, open-air vehicle get an exclusive tour for a fee of $20/ person. An experienced zookeeper is the tour guide and discusses facts about the zoo and the nine exhibited species including rhinoceroses, gazelles, greater kudus, ostriches and many exotic antelope. cliddy@newsobserver.com

The North Carolina Zoo identified the arborist who died Thursday during an aerial rescue drill and have announced a trust fund to support his 9-year-old daughter.

Branson Langley died during an aerial rescue drill falling 20 to 30 feet, according to a North Carolina Zoo Facebook post Friday night.

“We will miss him, and we, as an organization, have decided to honor his memory and his life by establishing a trust fund to provide support to his precious 9-year old daughter, Maggie,” according to the post on the NC Zoo Society’s Facebook page.

The drill involved Langley climbing a tree simulating the rescue of a trapped co-worker, as previously reported by The N&O. It was the first fatality since the zoo opened in 1974.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The accident happened before the zoo opened, but remained closed Thursday and reopened Friday.

The trust fund was established for Langley’s daughter, Maggie, to “further her education and help her achieve all the dreams that her father wished for her,” according to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The Zoo Society is a nonprofit organization that supports the zoo, according to its Facebook page.

The accident is under investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the state Department of Labor and OSHA, according to The N&O.