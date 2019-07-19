ECU, site of ‘send her back’ chants, tries to distance itself from Trump rally

Crowd chants ‘Send her back’ at Rep. Omar during Trump speech President Donald Trump made his first 2020 campaign stop in North Carolina on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, lashing out at four liberal Democratic congresswomen of color who he has accused of hating the country and said they should leave it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump made his first 2020 campaign stop in North Carolina on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, lashing out at four liberal Democratic congresswomen of color who he has accused of hating the country and said they should leave it.

East Carolina University distanced itself from President Donald Trump’s Wednesday rally on its campus, sending a letter to the university community Friday making it clear — once again — it did not “sponsor, host or endorse” the rally.

During the rally at Minges Coliseum on ECU’s Greenville campus, supporters of the president chanted “send her back, send her back” as Trump attacked U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Omar, a freshman member of the House, is from Somalia. As a child, she immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee and became a citizen as a teen.

“With this event and with any event on our campus, the University does not control, and is not responsible for, the content of speech,” the letter said. It was signed by the university’s senior leadership, including Dan Gerlach, the school’s interim chancellor.

The school released a statement Wednesday indicating it did not host, sponsor or “endorsing this specific candidate in any way.”

The Trump campaign paid $13,500 to rent the 8,000-seat arena, Jeannine M. Hutson, interim chief communications officer, told The News & Observer on Friday. The school will bill the campaign for day-of operational expenses, including campus police and facility staff. That assessment is still being done, Hutson said.

The letter says the school’s leadership has “received a great deal of feedback since the Trump Campaign visit.” ECU must follow “federal, state and UNC Systems guidelines regarding free speech,” it continues.

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Greensboro Republican who was in attendance, estimated that 30 to 35 percent of the sold-out crowd was chanting “send her back, send her back” to Omar, who is a Muslim.

Omar tweeted her response to the chanting Wednesday night.

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise.



-Maya Angelou https://t.co/46jcXSXF0B — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

Trump disavowed the chants on Thursday, but on Friday he called those in the crowd “incredible patriots” and renewed his attacks on Omar, claiming she hates the United States and makes anti-Semitic statements.

“Most people in North Carolina — that stadium was packed, it was a record crowd. And I could have filled it 10 times, as you know. Those are incredible people. Those are incredible patriots. But I’m unhappy when a congresswoman goes and says, ‘I’m going to be the president’s nightmare.’ She’s going to be the president’s nightmare. She’s lucky to be where she is. Let me tell you. And the things that she has said are a disgrace to our country,” Trump said at the White House.

The chants have overshadowed the rest of the rally, Trump’s first official 2020 event in North Carolina. The Republican National Convention will be held in Charlotte in August of 2020. Trump won the state in 2016, beating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“We encourage and welcome civil discourse on our campus. The U.S. Constitution allows the intellectual and individual freedom of expression that enables us to live our mission. These freedoms do not protect the right to hear and listen to only what is convenient and agreeable but do protect the right to be able to respond and express one’s own views. We will facilitate such conversations on the campus in the fall,” the letter says.

Trump is not the first president or presidential candidate to use the coliseum, Hutson said. President George W. Bush did so as a sitting president, and President Barack Obama visited as a candidate. Former Republican Vice Presidential nominees Sarah Palin and Paul Ryan also held events at the venue. President Bill Clinton visited campus, but did not use the arena.

Gerlach’s first day as interim chancellor was May 6.