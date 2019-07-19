Country music star Kacey Musgraves is coming to the Carolinas. Some dates sold out.

Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for album of the year for “Golden Hour” at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Get on your High Horse, Follow Your Arrow to the Rainbow that is sure to shine over the Carolinas this September. Kacey Musgraves is coming to town. But you better get tickets fast if you want to go.

The Grammy-winning country star brings her Oh, What a World: Tour II to three cities in the Carolinas: Cary, North Carolina on Sept. 14; Charlotte, North Carolina Sept. 19; and Charleston, South Carolina Sept 20. Tickets for her Charlotte and Cary concerts are listed as sold out. Her Charleston performance is listed has having tickets.

Tickets can be purchased through her website.

Musgraves tweeted about the tour Friday.

HERE WE GO #OhWhatAWorldTourII https://t.co/CMcf1h34BG pic.twitter.com/IRB9V03eBJ — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) July 19, 2019

The dates in the Carolinas were announced in February but only recently did the Charlotte concert sell out.

Musgraves grabbed national attention in 2007 when she was on the singing competition “Nashville Star.” Her 2012 album “Same Trailer Different Park” won her the Grammy for Best Country Album and its lead single “Merry Go ‘Round” snagged the Best Country Song Grammy.

She sealed up her status as a music icon in 2018 when she won the Grammy’s Album of the Year as well as four other honors at the annual awards.

Musgraves’ stellar year was propelled by her “Golden Hour” album and its single “Butterflies” and “Space Cowboy.”

The Texas-born singer and songwriter has carved out an identity for bucking the themes of country music while taking a more traditional approach to songs and instrumentation than many mainstream artists in the genre. That includes the song “Follow Your Arrow,” with the lyrics “Kiss lots of boys or kiss lots of girls if that’s something you’re into ... When the straight and narrow gets a little to straight roll up a joint or don’t. Just follow your arrow where ever it points.”