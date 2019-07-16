Infant abducted by ‘dangerous’ mother is found, North Carolina police say

Baby taken from Bladen County daycare found safe in Lumberton ABC11 reports that authorities in Bladen County, NC are searching for 4-month-old Lonnisha Renee Askew who was abducted from a daycare by her noncustodial mother Juanita Renee Askew. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC11 reports that authorities in Bladen County, NC are searching for 4-month-old Lonnisha Renee Askew who was abducted from a daycare by her noncustodial mother Juanita Renee Askew.

Police have found a 22-year-old woman and her baby after searching since Monday evening.

Juanita Askew took her 4-month-old daughter from a day care center in Bladenboro in southeastern North Carolina at about 5 p.m. Monday, according to police.

They were found before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a bus station in Lumberton, Bladen Online reports.

The infant was found safe, and deputies arrested the mother, the news site reports.

North Carolina officials issued an Amber Alert for the baby Tuesday morning.

Askew “is considered dangerous with violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings,” the Lumberton Police Department and Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman, who does not have custody of her daughter, Lonnisha, “went to the day care, grabbed the child and fled,” police said in a news release.

Askew, who lives in Whiteville, was wanted on child abduction charges as police look for her and the baby.