North Carolina
Officer who shot, killed Danquirs Franklin will not be charged, district attorney says
Full body camera video shows what happened after the shooting of Danquirs Franklin
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wende Kerl will not be charged in connection with the death of Danquirs Franklin at a northwest Charlotte Burger King in March, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather announced Wednesday morning.
Kerl shot Franklin multiple times, according to police and the 27-year-old Charlotte man’s autopsy.
Kerl, who was hired by CMPD in 1995, had been on administrative leave and then administrative assignment since the shooting.
In a video recorded by her body camera, Franklin seemed to be lowering a gun toward the ground when Kerl shot him. She was responding to 911 calls about a man with a gun behaving in a threatening way at Burger King.
