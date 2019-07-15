Deputy crashes into store while chasing suspect who tried to run him over, NC cops say

Man charged with trying to run over deputy and leading him on chase damaging a Sanford building ABC11 reports that Cory Dexter Fennell, 37, was arrested after trying to run over a deputy and leading him on a chase into Sanford, according to Lee County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC11 reports that Cory Dexter Fennell, 37, was arrested after trying to run over a deputy and leading him on a chase into Sanford, according to Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy crashed into a building while chasing a suspect who had tried to run him over, media outlets report.

The Lee County sheriff’s deputy, whose name has not been released, responded to a call about “suspicious people” in a car around midnight on Monday, according to WTVD.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver of the red Kia Soul backed up, apparently trying to run him over, WTVD reported.

The deputy then tried to stop the car by firing shots at it but the driver, 37-year-old Cory Dexter Fennell of Fayetteville, sped off and led the deputy on a chase, according to WNCN.

During the pursuit, the officer ran his patrol car into a median and then crashed into a clothing store called Hi-Lites, WTVD reported.

Fennell kept driving but then stopped the vehicle and ran away, according to WRAL.

Officers later found him under a house and arrested him on charges of first-degree attempted murder and felony elude arrest in a motor vehicle, WNCN reported.

The deputy was taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been released, WRAL reported.