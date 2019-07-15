CMS board suspends Superintendent Clayton Wilcox with pay

CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox names 6 factors schools should pay attention to. CMS Superintendent speaks to principals about leadership in schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMS Superintendent speaks to principals about leadership in schools.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Monday that Superintendent Clayton Wilcox has been suspended with pay, but gave no further details.

“CMS can confirm that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education has suspended Superintendent Clayton Wilcox. The suspension goes into effect today and Dr. Wilcox will continue to receive his salary while suspended,” chief communications officer Tracy Russ said in a statement.

CMS ombudsman Earnest Winston will serve as acting superintendent during Wilcox’ suspension, the district said.

“CMS remains focused on the priorities that matter most – our students, teaching and learning in every school as we look forward to the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide further details at this time,” the statement said.

Wilcox confirmed in a brief interview with The Charlotte Observer that he had met with CMS board members Monday morning, following a five-hour closed session on Friday, but said he couldn’t comment further. WFAE first reported that Wilcox was apparently no longer on the job.

The CMS board hired Wilcox in late 2016, when he was the then-61-year-old superintendent of a small, rural school district in Washington County, Md. He had also led districts in Pinellas County, Fla., and East Baton Rouge, La.

“I’m relentless,” he told the Observer at the time. “I get up in the morning thinking about how to serve kids and I go to bed thinking about it.”

Wilcox replaced former Superintendent Ann Clark, a longtime CMS educator, who had been promoted after the CMS board forced the resignation of Superintendent Heath Morrison in November 2014.

Wilcox arrived with a reputation as an innovator but with a history of having left his two previous superintendencies with boards split over his performance. He signed a four-year contract and started the CMS job in March 2017.

In January, the school board gave Wilcox a unanimous vote of confidence and approved a two-year contract extension and pay and benefits increases of $37,000 a year.

Under the terms of Wilcox’s employment agreement, the CMS board can suspend or place the superintendent on temporary leave with pay. The board removed a provision in his original contract that made him eligible for annual performance bonuses of up to 10%.







Wilcox’ contract requires that the district pay his base salary for two years if he is fired without the board listing a specific reason, called “termination for convenience” in the employment agreement signed in 2017. Under the conditions of “termination for convenience,” Wilcox would continue to be paid but would be required to abide by confidentiality after leaving the job. His contracts stipulates he could not sue the school district, the board members or any CMS employee.







The contract also requires the school district to give Wilcox warning and a written notice if board members intend to fire him “for cause,” in which members believe Wilcox has broken the terms of his employment agreement or violated any laws. Conditions to fire the superintendent “for cause,” under the 2017 contract, include: dishonesty, neglect of job duties, fraud, theft or violation of board policies and decisions.







In terminations for cause, Wilcox’s contract does not guarantee continued compensation. But the contract he signed with CMS allows him the opportunity for a private hearing in front of the school board to respond to concerns or allegations. The employment agreement states CMS’ superintendent has a right to hire an attorney and respond to board concerns for up to one hour, followed by private deliberations among board members and the school district’s attorney.







After such a hearing, the school board is then required to give Wilcox written notice of next steps, which could include firing him “for cause” or “for convenience,” or continuing his employment.







This is a developing story. Check back for updates.