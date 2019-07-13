North Carolina

A boy was killed and a man injured in a drive-by shooting in Clayton Saturday

A 15-year-old boy was killed and a man in his early 20s was injured in a drive-by shooting outside an apartment building in Clayton early Saturday, police say.

Capt. Jeff Caldwell of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the two were standing outside an apartment building on Blackthorne Court between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. when shots were fired from a beige Chevy Tahoe with three people in it. The boy, a student at Cleveland High School, died as a result of his injuries. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Caldwell said investigators believe the victims and the people in the vehicle knew each other. Police have not released the name of the victims or the suspects.

Caldwell said investigators believe the Tahoe had body damage on the front end, unrelated to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 919-989-5000.

