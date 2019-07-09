Mark your calendars, ‘Downton Abbey’ fans. Exhibit is coming to North Carolina

It’s here: Watch official movie trailer for ‘Downton Abbey’ The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. The theater release date is September 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. The theater release date is September 20, 2019.

Fans of the hit show “Downton Abbey” will soon get to experience it in person at an exhibit coming to North Carolina.

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” is coming to the Biltmore in Asheville on Nov. 8, and it will run through April 7, according to the Biltmore. Fans will have the chance to see more than 50 costumes worn by actors in the show, learn about the post-Edwarnian era in which the show is set and take a look into the life of the Crawley family, the Biltmore said.

"Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" is coming to the Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina this fall. The Biltmore

The show, which ran for six seasons, is the all-time highest-rated drama series on PBS and has the most Emmy nominations of any non-U.S. show, the Biltmore said.





“There are many parallels between Downton Abbey and Biltmore’s real-life story of the Vanderbilt family, their friends and staff. We know the world of Downton Abbey really resonates with our guests,” said Travis Tatham, the Biltmore’s director of entertainment and event programming.

The exhibition has made stops in New York and West Palm Beach and is currently in Boston, according to the Biltmore.

Access to the exhibit will be included in daytime admission tickets, but annual passholders will need to purchase daytime exhibittickets for an extra $20, the Biltmore said.