Airbnb rentals surge in North Carolina — but not where you’d expect, study says

If you live in rural North Carolina and want to make some extra cash, Airbnb might be the way to do it.

Rentals through the home-sharing service are surging in North Carolina, but not in the state’s urban centers of Charlotte and Raleigh, according to a new report from Airbnb. It’s happening in the state’s isolated, more off-beat areas.

Over the past year, people living in rural North Carolina counties made over $76 million and hosted 436,000 people through Airbnb, the report shows. That’s a 74% growth rate, which is much higher than that of the state’s urban and suburban counties.

Tourists seemingly want to get off the grid. But that can be difficult when traditional rentals, like hotels, are limited in some rural counties, according to the report.

So more people might be turning to in-home rentals.

In western North Carolina’s Yancey County, which has no hotels according to Hotels.com, 9,300 guests stayed in Airbnbs in the past year, according to the report.

Yancey ranked 19th among the state’s rural counties in terms of income earned through Airbnbs, the report shows.

The top-ranked rural county was Dare, which includes part of the Outer Banks. Airbnb hosts took in $13.9 million over the past year in the well-known tourist destination, according to the report.

Next were Watauga and Brunswick counties, earning $6.1 million and $6 million, respectively.

Watauga County includes Boone, home to Appalachian State University, and Brunswick features seaside towns the annual North Carolina Fourth of July Festival in Southport.