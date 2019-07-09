Officer shoots and kills man suspected of trying to break into a home, NC police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

When police responded to a call about a break-in, they found the suspect walking from a house in Greenville, officials say. The man fought with police in the street, and an officer shot and killed him, the department said Tuesday.

Police say residents inside a home in the Eastern North Carolina town called 911 at about 4 a.m. Tuesday about someone breaking into their home. They hid until police could get there, according to a press release from the Greenville Police Department.

Police say they found suspecton the street, and he “ignored the officers’ commands” and fought with officers.

A police officer shot the man and he died at the scene, according to the department.

The officer had “multiple injuries” from the fight and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police. The injuries were not life-threatening, the department said.

The State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident, standard procedure when an officer shoots someone.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects in the attempted break-in.