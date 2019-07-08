North Carolina
Body found by hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, officials say
A hiker made a grisly discovery Monday, when a body was discovered in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, officials said.
The hiker had ventured into an off-trail area in the Tennessee park when the body was uncovered, WBIR reported.
It was reported to searchers who then found the human remains, in the area near Laurel Creek Road which leads to Cades Cove, per WJHL.
Park officials said the remains appear to be several months old, according to Knoxville News.
Information on the person’s gender or identity were not available.
Officials said the cause of death is under investigation, WYMT reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
