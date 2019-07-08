Wilmington’s Flaming Amy’s is going to be on the Cooking Channel. Here’s how to watch

Flaming Amy’s, a popular Wilmington burrito spot, will be featured on an episode of Man v. Food on the Cooking Channel. Facebook

The Cooking Channel will feature two Wilmington, North Carolina, spots on an episode of Man v. Food, including Flaming Amy’s Burrito Barn.

Flaming Amy’s, a Wilmington mainstay popular with burrito lovers across North Carolina, and Joe’s Oasis will be on the show airing Tuesday, July 9, at 10 p.m., both restaurants said on Facebook.

The Wilmington episode of Man v. Food is the Season 4 premiere for the show, according to the Cooking Channel.

The show’s episode summary says, “Casey Webb’s cross-country culinary adventures take him to the port city of Wilmington, North Carolina, for a barbecue bonanza, a totally bonkers burrito and a big, bad behemoth in the undefeated Pierogi Team Challenge.”

Man v. Food features host Casey Webb touring the country “armed with a serious love of food and years of experience in the restaurant business.”

“From a hulking four-pound Reuben sandwich in Milwaukee to a monstrous gallon-sized ice cream sundae in New Orleans, Casey steps up to the table with gusto,” the channel say, explaining the show.

The episode premieres at 10 p.m. on the Cooking Channel. See the channel’s website for a full list of when the episode will re-air and streaming options for cord cutters.

