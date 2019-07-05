J. Cole’s new Dreamville album drops with some personal news: A baby is ‘on the way’

J. Cole’s joy-filled Dreamville Festival Tens of thousands of people converged in Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for J. Cole's Dreamville Festival. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tens of thousands of people converged in Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for J. Cole's Dreamville Festival.

J. Cole dropped “Revenge of the Dreamers III” Friday, a much anticipated compilation album featuring artists from his Dreamville label.

The North Carolina rapper also dropped some unanticipated and uncharacteristic personal news: He is expecting a second child with his wife.

According to multiple media outlets, Cole reveals the news in “Sacrifices,” the 18th and final track on the album. For those who listen closely — in other words, almost at the very end of the song at the very end of the album — the lyrics go:

“She gave me the gift of my son, and plus we got one on the way

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“She gave me a family to love, for that, I can never repay

“I’m crying while writing these words, the tears, they feel good on my face, hey.”

People magazine, and other outlets, note that Cole’s representatives didn’t respond to comment.

That’s not too surprising. The Grammy-nominated Cole, who grew up in Fayetteville, is notoriously private. He didn’t reveal his 2015 wedding to Melissa Heholt, nor did he make any announcement about their first child a few years ago. (The son’s name also is under wraps.)

In one of Cole’s rare interviews, he told GQ magazine in March that he didn’t initially feel like fatherhood had changed him, and he wondered if he was missing something.

“And then I figured out what it was,” he says. “I changed my life in order to get ready to have a family and to have a son. I literally changed my life, where I was living, the things that I was doing. I changed. So because of that, when my son came, I was ready. I already made room.”

Cole’s “Revenge of the Dreamers III” features J.I.D., Bas, Ari Lennox, Earthgang, Coxx, Omen and Lute, along with several other guest artists (with an uncredited appearance by Kendrick Lamar on “Under The Sun.”)

Those Dreamville artists were in Raleigh April 6 at the inaugural Dreamville Festival, a two-stage concert event that attracted a sellout crowd of 40,000 people to Dorothea Dix Park. Proceeds went to Cole’s Dreamville Foundation and the Dix Conserverancy.

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” was recorded at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta, according to a news release, with guests like T.I., Ty Dolla $ign and Raleigh’s Mez making appearances.

According to NPR, the album was recorded in January over a span of 10 days — events that were recorded for an accompanying behind-the-scenes documentary, “Revenge: A Dreamville Film,” that also was released this week.

“Revenge of the Dreamers III,” a compilation album of artists on J. Cole’s Dreamville label, features, left to right, Lute, Omen, J. Cole, Ari Lennox, WoWGr8 of EarthGang (above), Cozz (below), J.I.D, Bas (standing) and Olu of EarthGang (kneeling). Jonathan Manion

Dreamville “Revenge of the Dreamers III” tracklisting:

If you need to keep up with all of the appearances on “Revenge of the Dreamers III,” here the tracklisting, courtesy of a news release from Cole’s label.

1. “Under the Sun” — Dreamville Feat. J. Cole, Lute & DaBaby

2. “Down Bad” — Dreamville Feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

3. “LamboTruck” — Dreamville Feat. Cozz, Childish Major & Reason

4. “Swivel” — Dreamville Feat. Earthgang (From the upcoming album Mirrorland)

5. “Oh Wow...Swerve” — Dreamville Feat. J. Cole, Zoink Gang, KEY! & Maxo Kream

6. “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” — Dreamville Feat. Bas, Cozz, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad4000 & Buddy

7. “Well Fargo” — Dreamville Feat. J.I.D, EarthGang, Guapdad 4000, Buddy

8. “Sleep Deprived” — Dreamville Feat. Lute, Omen, Mez & Davionne

9. “Self Love” — Dreamville Feat. Ari Lennox, Bas & Baby Rose

10. “Ladies, Ladies, Ladies” — Dreamville Feat. J.I.D & T.I.

11. “Costa Rica” — Dreamville Feat. Bas, JID, GuapDad4000, Reese La Flare, Jace, Mez, SmokePurpp, Buddy & SkiMask the Slumpgod

12. “1993” — Dreamville Feat. Buddy, Smino, Cozz, Earthgang, JID & J. Cole

13. “Rembrandt...Run It Back” — Dreamville Feat. JID, J. Cole & Vince Staples

14. “Sunset” — Dreamville Feat. J. Cole & Young Nudy

15. “Got Me” — Dreamville Feat. Ari Lennox, Omen, TY Dolla $ign and Dreezy

16. “Middle Child” — Dreamville Feat. J. Cole

17. “PTSD” — Dreamville Feat. Omen, Mereba, Deante Hitchcock & St. Beauty

18. “Sacrifices” — Dreamville Feat. Earthgang, J. Cole, Smino and Saba