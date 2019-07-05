Wendy’s drive-thru customer tells clerk she’s been kidnapped. Search underway in NC

This is the vehicle CMPD is looking for in connection with a suspected kidnapping in west Charlotte Friday morning. CMPD photo

An early morning customer at a Wendy’s drive-thru in west Charlotte told the store clerk she was being kidnapped, igniting an urgent search for the car Friday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The bizarre scene played out at 12:19 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Boyer Street, north of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, said a police press release.

“Two females in a vehicle had ordered food in their drive-thru and that one of the occupants was asking for help and stated that she had been kidnapped,” said a release.

The store’s staff called police after the green Honda exited, but surveillance images were captured in the parking lot.

Investigators say the victim is an African-American woman, “approximately 40-60 years old with dark skin complexion.”

The suspected kidnapper was driving the vehicle, staff told police. She was described as African-American, “approximately 25-30 years old with light skin, and her hair was braided into a bun.” She was wearing glasses, had a small nose ring, and a flower tattoo on one shoulder, police said.

The Honda is possibly an Accord and had a sunroof and a temporary license plate, police said

CMPD is asking anyone with information to call the department at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.