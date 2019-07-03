Going to the beach for the holiday? It’s going to be hot, stormy on NC’s coast

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

It’s no surprise that it will be hot in North Carolina in July, but forecasters say people headed to the beach should be ready for excessive heat and possible thunderstorms.

Areas around Wilmington have a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday with the heat index reaching up to 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, and a 50% chance of rain.

Further north, from Topsail to Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks, forecasters warn for Wednesday: “Hot and humid today, with heat index values 100-105 degrees. Scattered to numerous showers and storms with heavy downpours expected to develop this afternoon. Isolated storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts.”

Looking forward to Independence Day, “A few strong to severe thunderstorms will again develop Thursday afternoon with damaging wind gusts the main concern. Hot and humid conditions Thursday will lead to heat indices 100 to 105 degrees,” the National Weather Service said in its warning for the North Carolina coast and the Outer Banks.

Excessive heat means people need to stay hydrated and be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion. “Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year and even more heat-related illnesses,” according to the Weather Service.

Forecasters with the National Weather Center say the weather for the rest of the holiday week will be about the same: hot and humid with some storms around.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of our area through 6pm tonight, with heat indices forecasted to reach 105°F. Scattered thunderstorms likely this afternoon (mainly between 2-8pm), with 50% chance of rain for the area and possibility for gusty winds. #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/f6PRc9PXEc — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) July 3, 2019 Hot and humid today, with heat index values 100-105 degrees. Scattered to numerous showers and storms with heavy downpours expected to develop this afternoon. Isolated storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/kHMQ1ctb5H — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) July 3, 2019

The symptoms of heat exhaustion include feeling dizzy, muscle cramps, excessive sweating, nausea or vomiting, clammy skin and a rapid, weak pulse, the Weather Service says. Heat stroke, which can be deadly, includes a throbbing headache, no sweating and possible loss of consciousness.

If you suspect someone has heat stroke, call 911 and get them somewhere to cool off immediately, the Weather Service warns.

