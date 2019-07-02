SECTIONS
→
Digging for Megalodon shark teeth at a Summerville land site | Myrtle Beach Sun News
×
SECTIONS
Search
→
E-edition
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Subscribe
Activate Your Account
Account Support
Mobile Apps
Newsletters
The Sun News Store
FAQ
Cancel SunValues Delivery
Sponsorship
Obituaries
News
All News
Local News
Crime/Courts
Business
State News
Nation/World
Weird News
More News
Politics
Myrtle Beach Bike Rallies
Submit A News Tip
Tourism News
Real Estate News
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
Coastal Carolina
Recreation
Golf
Auto Racing
More Sports
College Sports
NFL
MLB
MB Marathon
Opinion
All Opinion
Letters To The Editor
Submit A Letter
Editorial
Cartoons
Columns & Blogs
Bob Bestler
Living
All Living
Coasting
Neighbors
Food
Best Of The Beach
Announcements
Religion
Travel
Pets
Home & Garden
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Best Of The Beach
Movies
Calendar
Contests
More Entertainment
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Celebrities
Music
TV
Legals
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
Classifieds
Classified Ads
About Us
Mobile & Apps
North Carolina
SHARE
COPY LINK
North Carolina
Digging for Megalodon shark teeth at a Summerville land site
By
July 02, 2019 11:07 AM
A variety of megalodon teeth were found at a Summerville land site.
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service