Truck burned and ‘life saving items’ stolen after rescue squad break-in, NC officials say

A truck stolen from a North Carolina rescue squad was found burned in a wooded area, officials say. Screengrab from Richmond County Rescue Squad's Facebook page

A stolen rescue squad truck was found burning in a North Carolina forest hours after it went missing, officials say.

The Richmond County Rescue Squad announced Sunday on Facebook that someone had broken into its rescue base in Rockingham and taken a truck that was used to respond to crashes.

The truck was found later that same day in a forest in nearby Lilesville, the department said in another Facebook post that included a photo of the smoldering vehicle.

That Facebook post has been shared nearly 1,000 times and received more than 100 comments as of Monday afternoon.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“That is so sad that someone would do something like this to a needed vehicle. I hope who ever done this will be caught and justice will be served. Prayers for the Rescue personal,” one person commented.

“I’m sorry to hear that! I hope y’all find who ever did it & throw them under the jail! Some people just doesn’t know how hard it is to replace that kind of stuff!!” another person commented.

The rescue squad, which operates as a volunteer department, raised money to get the truck, worth about $50,000, WSOC reports.





SHARE COPY LINK Rachel Renee captured a stolen Sac Metro Fire truck being chased by law enforcement on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Officials are looking for those responsible for taking the truck as well as “life saving items” that were at the base.