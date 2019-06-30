Waffle House argument ends with one man repeatedly shooting another man, NC cops say

State leaders speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day Chiefs of Police from Durham, Fayetteville and Apex, the Durham County Sheriff, three legislators and Moms Demand Action gathered at the Durham Police Department on Friday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day to advocate for common sense gun laws. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs of Police from Durham, Fayetteville and Apex, the Durham County Sheriff, three legislators and Moms Demand Action gathered at the Durham Police Department on Friday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day to advocate for common sense gun laws.

A man was shot at a Waffle House in North Carolina early Sunday morning, media outlets report.

Two men were arguing in the Salisbury restaurant around 3 a.m. Sunday and, after a few minutes, one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other several times, according to WBTV.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he is stable but in critical condition, according to WSOC.

There were other people in the restaurant when the shooting occurred, but none of them were injured, WBTV reported.

The relationship between the two men is unclear, and the investigation in ongoing, according to FOX46.