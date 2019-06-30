North Carolina
Waffle House argument ends with one man repeatedly shooting another man, NC cops say
A man was shot at a Waffle House in North Carolina early Sunday morning, media outlets report.
Two men were arguing in the Salisbury restaurant around 3 a.m. Sunday and, after a few minutes, one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other several times, according to WBTV.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he is stable but in critical condition, according to WSOC.
There were other people in the restaurant when the shooting occurred, but none of them were injured, WBTV reported.
The relationship between the two men is unclear, and the investigation in ongoing, according to FOX46.
