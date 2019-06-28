Crews find tube during search for missing NC woman last seen floating on river, cops say

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

Officials searching for a North Carolina woman who went missing on a river say her flotation tube was found about 1 mile downstream from her last known location.

Joanne Hatcher, 57, vanished Wednesday afternoon at the New River Campground, near the North Carolina-Virginia border, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Officials say Hatcher was with others when she missed the point to get off the river.

She “lost cell phone contact” with her group and was left without a way to float, according to the sheriff’s office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials asked nearby residents to keep an eye out for Hatcher, who can’t swim, the Facebook post says.

Crews searched the area “extensively” but didn’t find the woman, Grayson County officials say.

Hatcher is described as having blonde hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts, according to officials.