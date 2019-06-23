Endangered wolf pups need names, and NC museum is asking for your help

Six new red wolf pups begin to explore their habitat This week at the Museum of Life and Science, six-week-old endangered red wolf pups begin to emerge from their den and become more adventurous. It brings the total number of wolves in the habitat to 10, spanning three generations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This week at the Museum of Life and Science, six-week-old endangered red wolf pups begin to emerge from their den and become more adventurous. It brings the total number of wolves in the habitat to 10, spanning three generations.

Red wolf pups at a North Carolina museum need names, and the public can help pick them.

The six pups were born in April at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham and are among only about 260 red wolves left in the world, according to the museum.

Usually red wolves aren’t given names because they don’t stay at the museum forever, but naming animals makes people care more about them and about conservation efforts, the museum said.

So the museum is asking the public to vote on a set of names for the pups.

Possible names for the pups include Hatteras, Carolina, Pilot and Lavender, among others.

Voting is open until noon on Friday, and the names will be announced next week, the museum said.



