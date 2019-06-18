North Carolina
Deon Thompson has a new tattoo: UNC coach Roy Williams cutting down a net
‘I’d remember that sucker’: UNC’s Roy Williams on former player’s tattoo of the Tar Heels’ head coach
Deon Thompson, a former North Carolina basketball player, has a new tattoo of coach Roy Williams.
Thompson played at UNC for Williams from 2006 to 2010 and won a national championship in 2009, according to 247Sports.
HeelsUpdates tweeted a picture of Thompson’s new tattoo, which is of Williams cutting the net off a basketball hoop
The tweet has 853 likes as of Tuesday and several replies showing support.
“Awesome! And a testament to the Carolina Way. Once a Heel, always a Heel,” one person tweeted in response to the photo.
A video shows Williams seeing the tattoo for the first time.
Someone shows him a picture of it on a phone, and Williams asks if it’s something he’s had.
Someone in the background tells him it’s new.
“I think I’d remember that sucker if I’d seen it before,” he said.
