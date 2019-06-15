Mom rescues daughter who crashed down a North Carolina ravine

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A North Carolina mom credits an app for helping find her daughter who crashed down a ravine in Mount Airy, multiple media outlets reported.

A North Carolina woman and her daughter recalled on Facebook the terrifying afternoon the daughter hydroplaned and crashed down a ravine. The mom told media outlets she tracked her daughter with an app. Screen shot of Facebook post

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“A miracle,” mom Catrina Cramer Alexander posted on Facebook about finding her 17-year-old daughter, Macy Smith. “And we are celebrating every minute and every milestone.”

Alexander told CBS affiliate WFMY that it took seven hours on June 7 to find her daughter with the Find My Friends app on her phone.

On Facebook, Macy Smith recalled how her car hydroplaned that afternoon, traveled between two trees and down an embankment, flipping three times.

She landed in the back seat, she said in her post the night after the wreck, ”with my arm pinned in between the car and the ground. I have lost all of the nerves in this arm and cannot feel it at all.”

“I searched for my phone to call for help but the only thing in sight was my bible,” the teen posted. “I held on to my bible and prayed harder than I had ever prayed before.”

She posted that she “will never forget the sound of my family calling out my name when they found me around 10:30 pm.”

In a post two days after her daughter’s wreck, Catrina Alexander said she and her family will never forget seeing the wrecked car.

“But the love on that ridge, the love in that ravine, the love from first responders, medical personnel and the love in your texts, calls and visits will give our brave girl and our family the strength she/we need to overcome any obstacles in this earthly life,” Alexander said in the post.



