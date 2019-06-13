Over 60 dogs and cats rescued from a house fire in South Carolina, shelter says

‘Sweet’ shelter dog has been looking for a home for 3 years Josie is a small pit bull that has been at Second Chance Animal Rescue of Perry for three years, longer than any other dog there. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Josie is a small pit bull that has been at Second Chance Animal Rescue of Perry for three years, longer than any other dog there.

More than 60 animals — including puppies — were rescued from a house fire in Anderson, South Carolina.

Firefighters responded to a call about a house fire and a woman with an oxygen tank who was trapped on the porch on Wednesday morning, according to WSPA.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, WSPA reported.

But about 60 animals were left in bad condition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kim Sanders, director of the Anderson County PAWS shelter, told FOX Carolina that the shelter was called to take in “47 cats, 12 dogs and six puppies” from the home.





Sanders told the news outlet that all of the cats have fleas and some have respiratory problems. She said one dog has an eye ulcer and another has a tumor on her paws that is “softball-sized,” according to FOX Carolina.

But the shelter told WYFF that the animals will need people to adopt or foster them when they get better.

Officials told WSPA that the fire was accidental and likely started with a discarded cigarette.

The American Red Cross is helping provide food and other necessities to the people impacted by the fire, according to WSPA.

In the past two weeks, the animal shelter said it has been alerted to three cases of animal hoarding, according to WYFF.

The shelter told the TV station it “took in 139 cats just last week.”