Two people went to a NC church with ballistic vest, gun to confront scammer, cops say

Two people who showed up armed to a Greenville, North Carolina, church were scam victims, police say.

A man carrying a handgun and wearing a ballistic vest walked into St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday morning and told the priest that he and his friend, who was also armed and sitting in the parking lot, were meeting someone there, Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman told WITN.

The man starting wandering around in the church, and the priest told the secretary to get out, then hid in his office and called the police, according to WITN.

Police arrived and detained the man and the woman who was in the parking lot, according to the Greenville Police Department.

But after investigating, detectives think the two were victims of a scam and “thereby felt compelled to meet an unknown person at the church,” police said.

The two were armed because they feared for their safety, according to police.

Police said the two were not a threat, and neither of them was charged with a crime.