Partisan gerrymandering: In win for Republicans, Supreme Court won’t overturn NC maps

North Carolina won’t have to draw new congressional districts for the 2020 elections after the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a high-profile legal loss for the state’s Democrats and for anti-gerrymandering advocates across the country.





The court’s 5-4 decision was published Thursday. A lower court had previously ruled that North Carolina’s Republican-led state legislature violated the U.S. Constitution when it drew the lines for the state’s 13 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, by gerrymandering them to artificially inflate the power of Republican voters and diminish the power of Democratic voters.

But the Supreme Court disagreed and overturned the lower court’s ruling. The justices ruled that partisan gerrymandering is simply beyond the scope of the federal courts’ authority to judge. They split along ideological lines, with the court’s five conservative-leaning judges voting in the majority and the four liberal-leaning justices voting in the minority.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion in the case, wrote that “excessive partisanship in districting leads to results that reasonably seem unjust,” and also cited a previous ruling calling it “incompatible with democratic principles.”

But he said it’s not up to the Supreme Court to put an end to it.

Roberts said any efforts to stop or lessen the impacts of partisan gerrymandering should be left up to Congress or state legislatures, and to have the courts step in instead would be “an unprecedented expansion of judicial power.”

But Justice Elena Kagan, who wrote the dissenting opinion, wrote that gerrymandering is “anti-democratic in the most profound sense” because it deprives people of the ability to fully choose who represents them. She said the Supreme Court absolutely has the power to weigh in on the issue, and she expressed “deep sadness” that the conservative majority chose not to.

“Of all times to abandon the Court’s duty to declare the law, this was not the one,” she wrote. “The practices challenged in these cases imperil our system of government. Part of the Court’s role in that system is to defend its foundations. None is more important than free and fair elections.”





Locally, reactions were divided. Many Republican supporters celebrated the ruling on social media, although as of 10:55 a.m. the legislature’s Republican leadership hadn’t released any official statement on the ruling.

One of the groups that sued over North Carolina’s political maps was Common Cause, and the head of its North Carolina branch, Bob Phillips, said the ruling’s victims were North Carolina voters who “do not have a voice in Washington because a narrow majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has condoned an abusive partisan gerrymander.

“Legislators freely and publicly admitted that their goal was to carve out and hold a 10-3 advantage in U.S. House seats for their own party despite the fact that the votes cast in those races would split nearly down the middle.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.