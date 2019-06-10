Rockslide shuts down interstate near North Carolina-Tennessee line

Rock slide closes Interstate 40 in NC mountains A rock slide closed Interstate 40 in the North Carolina mountains on Friday night, and the highway will stay shut for a week as crews stabilize the mountainside, N.C. Department of Transportation officials said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A rock slide closed Interstate 40 in the North Carolina mountains on Friday night, and the highway will stay shut for a week as crews stabilize the mountainside, N.C. Department of Transportation officials said.

A rockslide on Monday shut down part of I-40 West near the Tennessee state line.

Crews were clearing debris from the interstate, and the NCDOT expects one lane to open Monday evening, the North Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted.

The rockslide happened about 1:15 p.m near Exit 7, which is Cold Springs Creek Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Rocks in the road have stopped traffic in the area, according to an NCDOT tweet.

The NCDOT recommends drivers use an alternate route.

“Traffic heading west toward Tennessee may consider using a detour to that uses a combination of I-40, I-240, I-26, and I-81 through Asheville and Johnson City,” it said in a press release.

The NCDOT believes heavy rain had something to do with the rockslide.

Another, larger slide occurred less than a mile away from Monday’s in February, according to the NCDOT.

Crews are in the process of clearing debris from a slide on I-40 West going toward Tennessee in Haywood County. One lane should be open this evening. https://t.co/v9tzywz6xF — NCDOT Western Mts (@NCDOT_Westmtn) June 10, 2019

A rockslide has I-40 West shut down at mile marker 7 in Haywood County. This happened about an hour ago and the situation is being evaluated to check on the extent of the slide and for a possible detour. — NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) June 10, 2019