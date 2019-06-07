IBM to lay off more than 1,000 employees, report says

Laid off? Here are 8 things to do before you leave Getting laid off can be shocking and confusing. Here are some tips to help you bounce back after receiving the news. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Getting laid off can be shocking and confusing. Here are some tips to help you bounce back after receiving the news.

Computer giant IBM appears poised to lay off hundreds of employees across its global workforce.

Responding to anonymous reports of layoffs on the website TheLayoff, IBM sent a statement to CNBC, as well at The News & Observer, confirming it would be trimming its employee numbers.

“We are continuing to reposition our team to align with our focus on the high-value segments of the IT market, and we also continue to hire aggressively in critical new areas that deliver value for our clients and IBM,” a company spokesperson told The N&O in an email.

CNBC, citing an unnamed source, said the cuts will hit about “one half of one percent of employees.” For IBM, a company with more than 300,000 employees worldwide, that translates to a little over 1,000 employees.

In an email, IBM said it would not comment on the specifics of the layoffs, and it is unclear if these job cuts will affect any North Carolina employees.

IBM has more than 1,000 employees in Durham County, according to records kept by the state’s Commerce Department.

Earlier this year, IBM laid off about 300 employees in Research Triangle Park, where it has a sizeable operation, The News & Observer previously reported. Those workers were part of a subsidiary called Seterus, which IBM sold to the mortgage services company the Mr. Cooper Group.

The company has said previously that it is constantly bringing new employees into its ranks and has thousands of open positions at the moment.

IBM is currently in the process of buying Raleigh tech company Red Hat for $34 billion. That deal has not officially closed yet, so the two companies are still operating separately.

The Red Hat deals is part of a larger strategic move by the company to build more services around cloud technology, which now makes up around a quarter of the company’s revenue, IBM has reported in the past. The deal for Red Hat is expected to close later this year.

In a message to employees following the IBM deal, Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst responded to concerns that IBM would lay off many Red Hatters after the deal went through.

There are “no planned layoffs” associated with the merger, he said, adding “this is about growth.”