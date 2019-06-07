Man charged with killing 3 Chapel Hill Muslims expected to plead guilty to murder

Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students, makes court appearance Craig Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students in 2015, makes an appearance in a Durham County courtroom Tuesday. His attorneys were seeking bench notes from the investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Craig Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students in 2015, makes an appearance in a Durham County courtroom Tuesday. His attorneys were seeking bench notes from the investigation.

A man charged with killing three young Muslims in 2015 is expected to plead guilty to three counts of murder next week, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office said.

Craig Stephen Hicks is charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 10, 2015, fatal shooting of his neighbors Deah Barakat, 23, and his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, 21, and of her sister Razan Abu-Salha, 19. Hicks is also accused of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling in the shootings at the Finley Forest condominiums in Chapel Hill.

The case sparked an international debate on whether the shootings were over an apparent parking dispute, as Chapel Hill police said at the time, or a hate crime, The News & Observer reported.

In April Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, told a U.S. congressional committee that the killings of his daughters and his son-in-law were born out of bigotry and hate, The News & Observer reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Farris Barakat, brother of Deah Barakat, reflects on how society has changed three years after his brother, sister-in-law Yusor Abu-Salha, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha were murdered.

Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry said recently that Hicks would go to trial this summer and that he would be arraigned next week..

At an arraignment, a defendant tells a judge whether he is guilty or not guilty. If a defendant pleads guilty, often part of a pre-arranged plea deal, he or she typically is often sentenced then.

If a defendant pleads not guilty, then the case moves closer to trial.

A court calendar indicates Hicks is due in court Wednesday, June 12, for a plea., and Sarah Willets, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office said he is expected to plead guilty.

SHARE COPY LINK Thousands gather at UNC-Chapel Hill's Pit Feb. 11, 2015 to mourn for Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23, and his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, 21, and Abu-Salha’s sister, Razan Abu-Salha, 19, of Raleigh. Barakat was a doctoral student in UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of

A message left with Steve Freedman, one of Hicks’ attorneys, on Wednesday wasn’t returned.

Last week, Farris Barakat, brother of Deah Barakat, said he was told about an arraignment and heard there was “a chance” there would be plea.

The families wouldn’t support anything less than first-degree murder convictions, he said. First-degree murder convictions require an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Deah Barakat, an N.C. State University graduate, was in his second year at the UNC School of Dentistry.

His wife of six weeks, also an NCSU graduate, was planning to attend the School of Dentistry in the following fall, The News & Observer has reported.

Razan Abu-Salha was an architecture student at NCSU’s School of Design.

SHARE COPY LINK VIDEO: Deah Barakat, Yousor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha were remembered by family, friends and faculty during services at UNC and NC State University Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016. The three were victims of a fatal shooting a year earlier in Chapel