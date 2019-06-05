North Carolina governor declares June as Safety Month

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared June as Safety Month in the state, asking that people and employers follow basic safety rules and practices to be safe.

Cooper said in a news release that the state Office of State Human Resources is launching Flag The Hazard, a statewide hazard awareness campaign for state government. One part of the campaign is an online Flag The Hazard reporting tool that will send reports automatically to the appropriate agency safety coordinator for handling.

Employees without computer access may report concerns to their safety coordinator.

State agencies and universities will hold safety education activities throughout June to encourage workers to recognize and correct existing unsafe workplaces.

Cooper encouraged other government and non-government employers to also take steps to make their workplaces safer.