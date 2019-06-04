North Carolina
‘Dangerous’ inmate charged with violent, sexual crimes escapes from jail, NC cops say
A search is underway for a “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a North Carolina jail Tuesday, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lucio Rodriguez Barboza was being held at the Davie County Detention Center on multiple charges involving violent crimes, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
The 49-year-old Mocksville man escaped the jail by scaling a fence in an outdoor recreation area just before noon, according to the post.
Described as a “Hispanic male” by the sheriff’s office, Barboza was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit, a post said.
Barboza was being held at the jail on $1 million bond after he was charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, second-degree rape, second-degree forcible sex offense, and assault on government official, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
He “should be considered dangerous,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information to help locate Barboza is asked to call 336-751-6238 or 336-751-0896.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments