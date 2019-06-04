Killing of college student inspires proposed rideshare rules in NC

What Uber, Lyft riders can do to stay safe To help keep riders safe, Uber has published tips that a ride-share passenger can do to stay safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK To help keep riders safe, Uber has published tips that a ride-share passenger can do to stay safe.

Drivers for rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft would need to be at least 21 years old and display their company logo and vehicle’s license number on the front where passengers can easily see them, under a bill introduced in the state House on Tuesday.

The bill, known as the Passenger Protection Act, would also make it a crime to impersonate a rideshare driver and allocate $100,000 for an awareness campaign aimed at college students on how to identify legitimate Uber and Lyft drivers. It would also launch a study that could result in additional proposed regulations next year.

Rep. John Bell IV introduced the bill in the wake of the killing of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, who in March got into an unmarked Chevrolet Impala she thought was her Uber ride home in Columbia. Police arrested the man they said was the driver of the Impala and charged him with kidnapping and murder.

“This is a public safety issue,” Bell, a Republican, told members of the House Transportation Committee. “And this is our attempt to address it here in North Carolina.”

After USC student Samantha Josephson was killed after getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride, the company is rolling out new safety features in the app.

When a customer summons a ride using Lyft or Uber, the app will display a photo of the driver, the make of the car and the license number. But because North Carolina doesn’t have front license plates, riders must walk around to the back of the car to verify the number, Bell said. The bill gives drivers some flexibility in how they display the license number in the front, requiring only that it be “printed in a legible font no smaller than the font of the license plate on the vehicle.”

The company logo would need to be visible from 50 feet away during daylight hours and be illuminated so it can be seen at night.

Bell’s bill originally did not propose to raise the age for rideshare drivers. But Rep. Marcia Morey of Durham introduced an amendment to change the minimum age from 19 to 21, noting that state law already requires taxi drivers to be at least 21.

The change concerned some members of the committee, who wondered how many 19- and 20-year-olds drove for Lyft or Uber to supplement their income.

“To provide a source of income for a 19-year-old that might be using it to supplement — I don’t like the idea of denying that,” said Rep. John Torbett of Gaston County, who suggested legislators study the issue first. “What you might end up finding is that you might go into the taxi law and say, ‘well, you guys can do it at 19 as well.’”

But Morey, a Democrat, declined to withdraw the amendment, which passed 12-8.

“The purpose behind this is safety and the more experience you have as a driver,” she said. “I think if you look at the statistics with speeding and unsafe driving, it occurs more with older teenagers.”

Megan Sirjane-Samples, a public policy manager for Lyft, said the company’s policy in North Carolina already sets a minimum age of 21. But Nick Zabriskie of Uber said his company’s age policies vary from state to state and said he didn’t know what it was in North Carolina.

Sirjane-Samples and Zabriskie declined to comment on whether the companies support the bill, referring questions to their press offices, which have not responded.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor to impersonate a rideshare driver, either verbally or with a sign or logo. Impersonating a driver while committing a felony, such as kidnapping or assault, would be treated as a Class H felony, punishable by up to 3 years and 3 months in prison.