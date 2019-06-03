Driver kills 82-year-old Outer Banks visitor as friend tries to save him, NC cops say

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

An 82-year-old North Carolina visitor was crossing a street when a driver struck and killed him, police say.

The man at about 9 a.m. Monday had the right of way in an Outer Banks crosswalk when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck turned a corner and hit him, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

“A friend walking with the pedestrian attempted to pull him out of the path of the oncoming Silverado but was unable to move him in time,” the department wrote.

Officers in their Facebook post didn’t release the name of the pedestrian, who they say lives in Weirton, West Virginia.

Police also haven’t shared the identity of the 90-year-old driver, a man from Point Harbor, according to the Facebook post.

The pedestrian crash closed a highway for about an hour, Kill Devil Hills police say.