First part of I-77 toll lanes finally will open Saturday. Here’s what you need to know

After 3 1/2 years of construction that’s brought traffic headaches and controversy, the first stretch of Interstate 77 toll lanes is scheduled to open Saturday in the Lake Norman area, project officials said Friday.

Drivers can begin using the lanes at 10 a.m. along the northern end of the project, from Hambright Road, south of I-77 Exit 23 in Huntersville, to N.C. 150, Exit 36, in Mooresville, officials with I-77 Mobility Partners said.

The rest of the 26-mile $647 million project, to I-277 in uptown Charlotte, is expected to open all at once by September, I-77 Mobility Partners CEO Javier Tamargo told The Charlotte Observer in phone interview on Friday. I-77 Mobility Partners is a subsidiary of Spain-based general contractor Cintra.

The number of I-77 free general purpose lanes will remain the same, officials said.

Construction of the toll lanes began in November 2015. The project has drawn intense criticism, particularly in the Lake Norman area.

The project has angered drivers caught in frequent backups during the late-night and early morning construction. The worst backups have meant a two-hour drive from Charlotte to Mooresville – a commute that normally takes about 35 minutes.

In October 2016, I-77 Business Plan, an anti-toll lane Lake Norman business group with many Republican members, endorsed Democrat Roy Cooper for governor because of the project, the Observer reported at the time.

Business leaders and other residents have also long been upset with terms of the state’s contract with Cintra, including that no general purpose lanes can be added for 50 years without stiff financial penalty.

Two toll lanes are being added in each direction between uptown Charlotte and Exit 28 in Cornelius. Between Cornelius and Exit 36, one express lane is being added in each direction.





Tamargo said project officials had asked the public for patience before the work began. He said he hopes people will see the project “is paying off” with an easier commute and that they will come to enjoy the lanes.

Driving the entire 26 miles of toll, or “express,” lanes will cost up to $6.55 when the full project opens, the Observer previously reported. That will increase to a maximum of $9.40 after the first six months. Those prices are the rates during peak traffic.

For the first six months each section is open, drivers will get a 25% discount.

With that discount, drivers on the first stretch that opens Saturday will pay $1.95 —the off-peak price — to go from Exit 36 to Hambright Road in Huntersville, Tamargo said. During peak weekday hours with the discount, drivers will pay $3.75.

For the first six months, tolls will change on a set schedule throughout the day. View toll rates per segment at www.I77express.com/toll-rates . Peak times, which will have the highest tolls, are defined as 6:30 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

