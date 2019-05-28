Dry weather, record-setting heat to continue in the Carolinas. When will it cool down?

Heat wave safety tips The Sacramento Fire Department shares tips on staying safe and healthy as the mercury skyrockets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Fire Department shares tips on staying safe and healthy as the mercury skyrockets.

More record-breaking heat is in store for the Carolinas this week, with highs from the mid-90s to triple digits expected across the region in the coming days, forecasters say.

It’s been dry, too, with some parts of South Carolina in a moderate drought and warnings of “abnormally dry” conditions into North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat wave covering the South has broken high-temperature records across the region, according to the National Weather Service. Charleston set a new high for the day at 100 on Memorial Day, according to the NWS, and some parts of South Carolina’s Lowcountry got up to 103.

“The heat wave continues today with highs expected to reach 100-103 away from the coast again today. Record highs are likely at both the Charleston and Savannah Airports,” the NWS tweeted Tuesday.

National Weather Service

In Charlotte and the surrounding areas, highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s for the next couple of days, according to the NWS.

“Record heat is again possible today in Asheville and Charlotte, but seemingly out of reach at (Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport) as highs are once again expected to reach between 90-95 under sunny skies,” NWS forecasters said Tuesday.

“Elevated fire weather concerns are possible this afternoon as breezy southwest winds up to 25 mph combine with relative humidities falling into the 20 to 35 percent range, especially for portions of northeast Georgia into the Upstate of South Carolina,” forecasters said.

National Weather Service

In Raleigh, temperatures are expected to reach 97 degrees this week, according to the NWS.

For eastern North Carolina, forecasters said, “Hot temperatures in the mid 90s to 100 degrees through Thursday will result in heat indices in the 100 to 105 degree range during the afternoons.”

On the coast, NWS forecasters in Wilmington tweeted, “It’s going to be hot for the next few days (record breaking heat possible), but we may finally get back to normal towards the end of the week. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder this weekend!”

And in central South Carolina, forecasters warned of similar conditions: “Augusta Bush Field has broken daily high temperature records for four consecutive days and Columbia Metro tied daily high temperature records over the past two days. Record temperatures are forecast again today with highs expected in the upper 90s up to 101 degrees.”

NWS forecasts from across the Carolinas show the high temperatures breaking towards the end of the week. High temperatures around the region will return to more seasonal numbers around 90 degrees on the coast and in the 80s in the mountains.

