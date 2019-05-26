UNC ultimate Frisbee teams on ESPN this weekend, in hunt for national championships

Rameses high-fives fans before UNC’s game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Monday, April 3, 2017. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Many UNC sports fans have been tuned into the baseball team’s run to the finals of the ACC championship. But baseball isn’t the only Tar Heels team angling for a trophy this Memorial Day weekend.

The university’s men’s ultimate Frisbee club team is looking to repeat as USA Ultimate national champs this weekend. The team, which goes by the nickname Darkside, won its quarterfinal match against Wisconsin Sunday morning to advance to the national semifinals. That match, against Cal-Poly, will be televised on ESPN 3 at 9 p.m. Sunday.

If the UNC men’s team wins and advances, the finals match will also be televised, on ESPNU at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The women’s team, which goes by the nickname Pleiades, also made the semifinals. That match is being televised at 1 p.m. Sunday, also on ESPN 3.

And if the women win and make the finals, the championship will be on ESPNU at 1 p.m. on Monday, directly before the men’s finals.

The USA Ultimate national championship tournament is taking place in Round Rock, Texas, a suburb of Austin. In addition to the ESPN channels, all of the UNC matches will be streaming on the WatchESPN app, and USA Ultimate is also streaming the entire tournament live on its YouTube channel.

Both the UNC women and men were the No. 1 seeds going into the championship tournament.