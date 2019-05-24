Dramatic photos show smoke engulf island near Outer Banks that’s home to horses, cows

A wildfire near the Outer Banks seen from the Cape Lookout Lighthouse. Cape Lookout National Seashore

Dramatic photos from atop the Cape Lookout Lighthouse show smoke from a wildfire engulfing a private island near the Outer Banks, according to Cape Lookout National Seashore staff.

Early morning photos from the nearby Harkers Island Fire Rescue show huge flames coming up from the uninhabited island.

The fire started sometime early Thursday on Brown’s Island, the Carteret County Emergency Services said on Facebook. Brown’s Island is a small island between Harkers Island, near Beaufort, and the mainland. Nobody was on the island, the department said, and it did not threaten the mainland.

But there is a resident population of horses and other animals.

“NC Forestry flew a recon flight of the island to locate the horses, cows, and other non human inhabitants of the island. The animals had moved themselves to areas of the island that were not on fire, such as the marshes,” the department said.

“During the burn, NC Forestry monitored the animals from the air, and as the burn concludes they can report that all animals counted before the burn are currently accounted for. Some are in the green marsh area and some are on a beach area,” the department said.

Firefighters on nearby Harkers Island said they helped keep an eye on the island’s animals in case any needed help.

The fire department and the forestry service got control of the wildfire and let it burn itself out, according to the department.

