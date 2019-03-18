Michael Peterson prosecutor Freda Black died of liver disease, autopsy shows

Freda Black, the former assistant district attorney who helped prosecute Michael Peterson for murder, died of end-stage liver disease due to chronic alcoholism, an autopsy report released Monday says.

Black, 57, helped win the initial murder conviction of the Durham novelist in the death of his wife, Kathleen. The trial was the subject of the documentary “The Staircase,” popular on Netflix.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



