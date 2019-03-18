North Carolina

Michael Peterson prosecutor Freda Black died of liver disease, autopsy shows

March 18, 2019

Durham

Freda Black, the former assistant district attorney who helped prosecute Michael Peterson for murder, died of end-stage liver disease due to chronic alcoholism, an autopsy report released Monday says.

Black, 57, helped win the initial murder conviction of the Durham novelist in the death of his wife, Kathleen. The trial was the subject of the documentary “The Staircase,” popular on Netflix.

