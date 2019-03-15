North Carolina

Reports: Wilber’s Barbecue, one of NC’s iconic BBQ restaurants, has closed

By Drew Jackson

March 15, 2019 10:41 AM

SLOWCOOK11.DY.111997.RWW - A jet makes its approach to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, just over Wilber’s Barbecue on US 70 in Goldsboro. STAFF/WINSTEAD
SLOWCOOK11.DY.111997.RWW - A jet makes its approach to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, just over Wilber’s Barbecue on US 70 in Goldsboro. STAFF/WINSTEAD NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO
SLOWCOOK11.DY.111997.RWW - A jet makes its approach to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, just over Wilber’s Barbecue on US 70 in Goldsboro. STAFF/WINSTEAD NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO
GOLDSBORO

Wilber’s Barbecue, considered one of North Carolina’s essential barbecue joints, has closed, according to several media reports.

A photo is circulating on social media from the N.C. Department of Revenue saying the restaurant “has been seized for nonpayment of taxes,” according to the Golsboro News-Argus.

Wilber’s has been open since 1962.

It joins other iconic North Carolina barbecue restaurants to close in the past year.

Allen & Son Barbeque closed in December after 48 years. Bill’s Barbecue in Wilson closed in January after 56 years.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

north-carolina

living

entertainment

food-drink

  Comments  

things to do