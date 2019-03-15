Reports: Wilber’s Barbecue, one of NC’s iconic BBQ restaurants, has closed

Wilber’s Barbecue, considered one of North Carolina’s essential barbecue joints, has closed, according to several media reports.

A photo is circulating on social media from the N.C. Department of Revenue saying the restaurant “has been seized for nonpayment of taxes,” according to the Golsboro News-Argus.

Wilber’s has been open since 1962.

It joins other iconic North Carolina barbecue restaurants to close in the past year.

Allen & Son Barbeque closed in December after 48 years. Bill’s Barbecue in Wilson closed in January after 56 years.

This story is developing and will be updated.