FBI joins search for NC mom missing since Friday. Cadaver dogs, helicopters comb area

Crime scene tape surrounds the home where Diana Keel, 38, was last seen Friday as helicopters and cadaver dogs search the area in Nash County, North Carolina, WNCN reports.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said they consider Keel’s disappearance to be suspicious, WTVD reports.

According to WTVD, Keel “was first reported missing by her daughter on Thursday, March 7.”

Keel’s husband was the last person to see her Friday at the family home in eastern North Carolina, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. He reported her missing Saturday evening, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The FBI joined the search Tuesday, according to WRAL.

“According to Diana Alejandra Keel’s employer, she had not reported to work in the last few days. Diana Alejandra Keel’s vehicle is still parked at the residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Keel works as an emergency room nurse in Wilson,” WNCN said.

“This lady talks to her kid every day. She talks to other family members quite often, every day, texting, communicating, FaceTimes, and then all of a sudden this stops,” Sheriff Stone said, WNCN reported.

No one has seen or heard from Keel since Friday, the sheriff said, according to the station. “There’s no track record of financials that she’s did. Her vehicle’s still in her yard and nobody’s heard from her,” he said.

The sheriff said Keel’s husband told police his wife left with some “acquaintances” and never came back, according to WTVD.

WNCN reported: “A deputy on scene confirmed to CBS 17 that Lynn Keel’s first wife, Elizabeth Bess Edwards Keel, died at the same home on Jan. 1, 2006. He told investigators she fell on the back steps and died.”

