‘Lifesaving’ fire chief in critical condition after skiing accident, NC town says

Hundreds of people have expressed their support after a North Carolina town says its fire chief was seriously hurt in a weekend snow skiing accident.
Adam Snyder, 47, was on a family trip Saturday at the Wintergreen Resort in Virginia when he was “critically injured,” WITN reports.
Snyder has served as chief of the Atlantic Beach Fire Department for 15 years, the town wrote on Facebook.
“During his fire-fighting career he has become renowned in Eastern North Carolina by his numerous personal first responder involvements and lifesaving actions,” the post said.
People with messages of support for Snyder shared their comments on Facebook and a GoFundMe page that was created to benefit the fire chief and his family.
“We are deeply hurt by hearing about Chief Snyder’s condition,” one person wrote on GoFundMe. “Our hearts go out to his family and to our close nit town. Prayers to all.”
Curtis Sheets, chief of Wintergreen Fire & Rescue, said on Facebook “we honestly don’t know what happened to Chief Snyder” but mentioned keeping those affected in prayer.
“Of course our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Snyder, his family, and all of our brother and sister firefighters touched by his obvious leadership in the entire Coastal-Carolina region,” Sheets wrote.
The resort’s “ski patrol” responded at about 12 p.m. Saturday to a “more difficult” slope, where they found Synder was the only person in an accident, WITN reports.
Atlantic Beach says its fire chief was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center and is in “critical condition.”
